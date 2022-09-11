LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LPL opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.29. LG Display has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LG Display by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in LG Display by 6.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 361,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 21,424 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 21.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 209,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 37,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 7.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

