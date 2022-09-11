LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $15.32 on Friday. LCNB has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35.
LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. LCNB had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter.
LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.
