LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $15.32 on Friday. LCNB has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. LCNB had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in LCNB in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,392,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the first quarter worth $1,356,000. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 521,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCNB during the second quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

