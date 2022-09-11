Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.12 EPS.

Lands’ End Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.76 million, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.40. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lands’ End by 87.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Featured Stories

