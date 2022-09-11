Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LE. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Lands' End Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. The company has a market cap of $347.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands' End

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands' End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

