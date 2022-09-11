Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

LABP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of LABP opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.81. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 14.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

