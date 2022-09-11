LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.31.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 39,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,152.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 39,818 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,152.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 551,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 67,035 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $93,178.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 336,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,907.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 252,662 shares of company stock valued at $347,868 over the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

