Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.36 billion-$17.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.50 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.27.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.88. Kohl’s has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In related news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 60.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.