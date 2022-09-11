Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Sells 623 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. W. P. Carey accounts for about 1.2% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,897,000 after acquiring an additional 722,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,199,000 after acquiring an additional 315,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 757,822.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,057,000 after acquiring an additional 272,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $86.21. 659,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.79. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.18%.

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.