Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Sells 386 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $126.31. 285,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,656. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.84.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
