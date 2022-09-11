Kenfarb & CO. Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kenfarb & CO. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $524.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $528.73 and a 200 day moving average of $510.20. The firm has a market cap of $490.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

