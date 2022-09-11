Kenfarb & CO. Has $460,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kenfarb & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 219,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $435.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

