Kenfarb & CO. Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kenfarb & CO. cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.7% of Kenfarb & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

MA opened at $335.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $324.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

