Kenfarb & CO. Has $267,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kenfarb & CO. lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 740,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,999,000 after purchasing an additional 199,704 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 567,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $151,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $230.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.94 and its 200-day moving average is $230.49.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.57.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

