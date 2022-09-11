KeeperDAO Price Up 35.9% Over Last Week (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $18.35 million and approximately $563,582.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.70 or 0.00143193 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00036145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,616.97 or 1.00073302 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036823 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2020. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,268,401 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. KeeperDAO’s official website is www.keeperdao.com.

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols.Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

