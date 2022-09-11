Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $49.13 million and $4.15 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for about $115.56 or 0.00536879 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,524.73 or 1.00004272 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036618 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

KP3R is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2020. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 425,178 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a.

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs. Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit. Contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can't/won't be present.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

