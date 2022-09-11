Karura One Day Volume Tops $292,798.00 (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Karura coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001929 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Karura has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Karura has a total market cap of $28.14 million and $292,798.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,553.76 or 1.00013620 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036588 BTC.

Karura Coin Profile

Karura (CRYPTO:KAR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2021. Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,691,667 coins. Karura’s official website is acala.network/karura. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Karura Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by the Acala Foundation, Karura is a scalable, EVM-compatible network optimized for DeFi. The platform offers a suite of financial applications including: a trustless staking derivative (liquid KSM), a multi-collateralized stablecoin backed by cross-chain assets (kUSD), and an AMM DEX – all with micro gas fees that can be paid in any token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karura should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

