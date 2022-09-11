Kalata Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $151.00 (KALA)

Kalata (KALA) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kalata has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Kalata has a total market capitalization of $12,226.52 and approximately $151.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00775566 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014818 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019814 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000295 BTC.
Kalata Coin Profile
Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.
Kalata Coin Trading
