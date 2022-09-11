Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Price Target Increased to CHF 62 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 61 to CHF 62 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JBAXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays started coverage on Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 61 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Julius Bär Gruppe currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Julius Bär Gruppe Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $14.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

