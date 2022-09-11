JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 596 ($7.20) target price on the stock.
AUTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.70) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 660 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 709.50 ($8.57).
Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 658.40 ($7.96) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 629.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 613.84. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 499.40 ($6.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.08). The company has a market cap of £6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,532.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.19.
Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.
