JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Target Price to €34.00

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €38.00 ($38.78) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on EBKDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.
Erste Group Bank Price Performance
Erste Group Bank stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.41. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66.
About Erste Group Bank
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Erste Group Bank (EBKDY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.