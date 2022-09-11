John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.99. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $92.10. The firm has a market cap of $904.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.26.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 3%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.
Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son
About John B. Sanfilippo & Son
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
Featured Articles
