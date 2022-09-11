John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.99. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $92.10. The firm has a market cap of $904.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.26.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 3%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

