Jmac Enterprises LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.0% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.