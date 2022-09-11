Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases 1,719 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

IGSB stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average is $51.05. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.