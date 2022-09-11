Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average of $83.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.25.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.