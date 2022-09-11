Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $662,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Jmac Enterprises LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 0.3 %

Aflac stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.