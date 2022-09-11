Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Jmac Enterprises LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Archetype Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $24.77 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $27.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24.

