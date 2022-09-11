Jmac Enterprises LLC Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,955 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,197.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 149,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 138,071 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 99.8% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 87.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.15.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $88.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average is $81.46. The company has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

