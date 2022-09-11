Jmac Enterprises LLC Decreases Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,497 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 1.3% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $360,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $8,298,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 421.3% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 44,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $26.56 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93.

