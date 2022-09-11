JAT Capital Mgmt LP Purchases Shares of 225,000 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,000. Pinduoduo comprises about 2.7% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,238,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,566,400. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.61. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $107.61.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Benchmark increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

