JAT Capital Mgmt LP Makes New Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $93.12. 1,341,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,099. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.02. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,282,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $7,088,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at $331,282,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

