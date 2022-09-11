JAT Capital Mgmt LP Makes New Investment in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000. Futu accounts for approximately 0.9% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. JAT Capital Mgmt LP owned approximately 0.06% of Futu at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,697,000 after buying an additional 257,994 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $1,382,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 1,034.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 524,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,707,000 after buying an additional 478,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FUTU traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,903. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $113.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. CLSA upgraded Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.90.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

