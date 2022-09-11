JAT Capital Mgmt LP Has $14.80 Million Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,199 shares during the quarter. Five9 makes up approximately 4.5% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. JAT Capital Mgmt LP owned 0.19% of Five9 worth $14,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Five9 by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 54,918 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Five9 by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Five9 by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,258 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $114,150.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,863,755.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,258 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $114,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,755.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $270,267.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,407.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,555 shares of company stock worth $4,642,927 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVN. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.16.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.45. 1,053,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,393. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $176.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.43.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

