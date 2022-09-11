JAT Capital Mgmt LP Buys Shares of 54,020 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,000. Unity Software comprises approximately 1.6% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE U traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.30. 16,513,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,474,363. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.73. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,195 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on U. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.93.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.