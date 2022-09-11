Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.20 to $22.10 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.82.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.47. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 9,261,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,065 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,968,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,965,000 after purchasing an additional 176,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.