Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J opened at $125.04 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.95.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

