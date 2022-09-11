iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 140.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.4% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,816. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.