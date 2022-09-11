iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $55,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after purchasing an additional 165,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,940,000 after purchasing an additional 118,361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,272,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,816. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.62.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

