iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is UNC Management Company Inc.’s Largest Position

UNC Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 193.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,192,804 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 96.9% of UNC Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. UNC Management Company Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $300,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,259,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,855,000 after purchasing an additional 108,796 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,036,000 after purchasing an additional 292,544 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,976,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,566. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

