iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,759 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $22,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,741,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,340. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.08.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

