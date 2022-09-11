iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Holdings Decreased by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.55. The company had a trading volume of 484,215 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.25 and its 200 day moving average is $98.24. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

