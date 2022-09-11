iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 2.1% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 168.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

VLUE stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.55. The company had a trading volume of 484,215 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.24.

