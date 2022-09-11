iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,288,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,400 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.8% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned 0.66% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $193,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.00. 26,119,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,941,556. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $53.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

