iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

