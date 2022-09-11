iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Holdings Raised by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,026,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,872. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.16. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

