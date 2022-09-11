iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Bought by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $112,000.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of IGIB stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.59. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $60.95.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
