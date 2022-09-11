iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Purchased by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,439 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 10.8% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $75,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,664.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,533. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

