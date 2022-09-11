Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC Takes $4.26 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,000. Curtiss-Wright makes up approximately 2.6% of Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CW. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright Profile

CW traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.64. 179,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,858. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.34. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $113.04 and a 12-month high of $162.98.

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.