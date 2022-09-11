Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC Sells 29,522 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,522 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,907,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,225,000 after buying an additional 222,263 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,488,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after buying an additional 149,956 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 646,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after buying an additional 218,662 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 536,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 33,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 397,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 107,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,350. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.