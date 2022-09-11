Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 63,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,000. Sealed Air comprises about 2.6% of Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,602 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,961 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in Sealed Air by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 824.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after acquiring an additional 492,314 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,042,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 963,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,820. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.62. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emile Z. Chammas purchased 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,257,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEE. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

