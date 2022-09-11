Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC Buys 323,025 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 73,582.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,025 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises about 9.9% of Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.67% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $16,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 955,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,604,000 after purchasing an additional 135,420 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 369,409 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,052,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 110,846 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY remained flat at $49.61 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 231,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,574. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $50.49.

